The Hudson Parking Department wants to remind senior residents to apply for or renew their downtown parking permits. Current senior parking permit holders will need to renew their permits, as the current ones will expire on Dec. 31. On Oct. 1, renewals for 2023 will open. All 2023 permits will be entered into the parking system on Jan. 1, 2023.
Renew. Applications can be found in the main lobby of city hall or the police department as well as online. Online applications must be printed off and submitted in person. Applications can be mailed to your address by emailing ksoukup@hudsonwi.gov.
No cost. For seniors, 65 years and older, who currently live in the City of Hudson, there is no cost for downtown parking permits. The following do not meet address requirements: Hudson township, Troy township, Warren township, Saint Joseph township, North Hudson, Somerset, New Richmond, Hammond, Roberts or River Falls. Permits include free parking at the beach house lot (First Street and Vine Street); north lot (600 block of Second Street near Wells Fargo); Williams lot (221 Commercial Street); along First Street between Vine and Elm streets; on street parking on First, Second, Third, Wisconsin, Commercial, Walnut, Locust and Vine streets.
Valid driver’s license. When signing up for a parking permit, seniors are required to have a valid driver’s license. Driver’s licenses will be checked by office staff to verify that you live within city limits.
Annual renewal required. Senior parking permit holders are required to renew their permits annually in person at Hudson City Hall, 505 Third St., or at the Hudson Police Department, 101 Vine St. Permits are valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Allow three to five business days for permits to be processed. You will not receive a physical permit or call when the permit has been entered. If your permit has been denied, you will receive an email.
One vehicle only. Senior parking permits are valid for one vehicle license plate only. There is a limit of one permit per household.
Free parking for handicap and disabled plates. If you currently have a handicap placard or disabled plates, you already receive free parking in any space downtown. There is no additional permit required. Do not fill out an application.
For assistance, attend an in-person sign up between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on one of the following dates at Hudson City Hall:
Thursday, Oct. 6.
Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Thursday, Oct. 20.
Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Thursday, Nov. 3.
Friday, Nov. 11.
Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Friday, Nov. 18.
Tuesday, Nov. 22.
