Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) was in Washington D.C. to discuss the importance of military funding on Friday.
Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL, spoke alongside Reps. Mike Garcia (CA-27), Ken Calvert (CA-41), Rich McCormick (GA-06) and Brandon Williams (NY-22) as the group discussed a recent defense bill. Van Orden called upon the people of both his own Republican party and the Democratic party, who are refusing to back the bill, to think and reflect upon what they are doing.
“We need to understand that our troops are not bargaining chips; they are not poker chips,” Van Orden said. “These are real human beings who are, every day, right now as we’re having this press conference, are out there protecting our lives.”
Prior to the press conference, Speaker Kevin McCarthy had to pull the annual defense funding bill on Wednesday.
The draft bill has provisions on the administration’s abortion travel policy, transgender medical treatments and diversity programs. This led the White House to release a statement saying that if President Joe Biden was presented with H.R. 4365, he would veto it.
On the Democratic party side, the $826 billion defense bill is met with opposition because it deviates from a debt-ceiling agreement McCarthy struck with Biden earlier this year and it also contains numerous conservative policy provisions the party opposes, as reported by the New York Times.
As for Republicans, there is a far-right faction that has said it will not support bringing any of the remaining spending bills to the floor until it receives promises that all the measures won’t exceed prepandemic levels of about $1.47 trillion, per the New York Times.
“We’re all trying to get to the same place,” Van Orden said Friday. “We want fiscal responsibility, we want all of these things – reduced government spending, we want these things, but we’ve got to do it responsibly, and this is not the way to do it.”
Van Orden serves on the House Committee on Agriculture, Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Committee on Veterans Affairs.
