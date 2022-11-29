It felt like a foregone conclusion that New Richmond schools might lose some ground when the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its report cards for the 2021-2022 school year and with the exception of the middle school, that proved to be true.
At the meeting Monday night Nov. 21, Superintendent Troy Miller walked school board members through an abbreviated summary of each school’s performance and then turned the mic over to his leadership teams to describe some of the strategies they will be employing to improve those scores in the coming years.
As state did, so did Miller urge caution when interpreting the data given the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple years of data are used to arrive at the scores in most of the priority areas.
The accountability rating system awards stars corresponding to numeric scores.
Significantly exceeds expectations: 83 - 100, five stars
Exceeds expectations: 70 - 82.9, four stars
Meets expectations: 58 - 69.9, three stars
Meets few expectations: 48 - 57.9, two stars
Fails to meet expectations: 0 - 47.9, one star
The district overall and the schools individually are evaluated in four priority areas: achievement, growth, target group outcomes and on-track to graduation.
Achievement: students’ level of knowledge and skills attained compared against state academic standards in English language arts and mathematics.
Growth: how rapidly students are gaining knowledge and skills from year to year, focusing on the pace of improvement in students’ performance.
Target group outcomes: outcomes for students with the lowest test scores in their school - the Target Group. Outcomes are displayed for achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism, and attendance or graduation rate.
On-track to graduation: how successfully students are achieving educational milestones that predict later success.
Overall scores
District: 2021-22, 69.9, three stars; 2020-21, 71.9, four stars.
High school: 2021-22, 57.7, two stars; 2020-21, 60.5, three stars.
Middle School: 2021-22, 78.0, four stars; 2020-21, 77.5, four stars.
Hillside Elementary: 2021-22, 73.4, four stars; 2020-21, 79.1, four stars.
Paperjack Elementary: 2021-22, 89.0, five stars; 2020-21, 92.4, five stars.
Starr Elementary: 2021-22, 68.2, three stars; 2020-21, 74.6, four stars.
On a positive note, the district overall out performed the state average English language arts assessment 47.3% to 37.9% with a 99.1% testing participation rate compared to 84% for the state.
The district also bested the state in mathematics testing 53.3% testing proficient or advanced to 37.5 % for the state with a testing participation rate of 99.2% compared to 85% for the state.
The Department of Public Instruction website breaks down the components that are measured in each of the four priority areas and allows you to explore in detail how various factors like demographics impact the weighting of scores. It also allows you to compare report cards from other years for your district as well how your district scores compared to the state averages.
With a few exceptions, most notably the middle school, scores were down in all of the priority areas for all of the buildings in the district.
“This data does not surprise me. There’s so much valuable data here. I’ve been digging into it from day one. We’ve been really focused on our district priorities which all tie back into what we are doing about it … Our top goal obviously is achievement and closing gaps,” Miller said.
Miller is relying primarily on two strategies to improve the district’s performance going forward.
First improving the effectiveness of his teachers through the use of professional learning communities. Those communities employ best practices, encourage and facilitate collaboration, develop leadership, inspire innovation and value competency.
Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports as a strategy employs data to identify behavioral challenges particularly amongst learners who need the most support and devises teaching practices to build healthy school environments where all students can learn.
