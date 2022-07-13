Candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch will be in Hudson tonight, Wednesday, July 13, to meet and greet with local voters.
Kleefisch served as the state's 44th Lieutenant Governor in 2010. Her conservative agenda focused on workforce and economic development during her eight years in office.
Stop by Jonesy's, 1801 Ward Ave STE 240, for the event which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Kleefisch is expected to arrive around 8 p.m.
