An apartment fire early Monday morning, June 6, at the Countryside Apartments located at 509 Germain St. in Somerset, severely damaged the office and two apartments causing the evacuation of all of the residents.
Early indications are that the 24-unit complex was home to mostly senior residents occupying single units. Two units and the office suffered the brunt of the damage while a number of other units suffered smoke damage and lost power causing the evacuation.
According to Somerset Fire Chief Travis Belisle, his department responded to an alarm at 2:56 a.m. The fire started in the office area and spread through the attic to the adjacent apartments. No injuries to the residents were reported while a couple of firefighters suffered minor injuries.
“All the residents were able to be evacuated with help from the county sheriff’s department and our fire department. We were able to work with the residents and the office manager to see who needed what … like pet food and other items and went back in to get those,” Belisle said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“The main fire was in the office area, but it was so badly burned in there that you couldn't find a point of origin. So at this time the cause is still undetermined,” Belisle said.
Somerset Fire and Rescue was assisted on the scene by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, St. Joseph Fire, Lakeview EMS and New Richmond Fire and Rescue.
According to American Red Cross Communications Director Justin Kern, Red Cross volunteers continue to provide emergency assistance to seven individuals including short-term housing, meals, replacement clothing and other essentials.
“Red Cross teams met with people affected by the fire at the 24-unit building while they were brought to Christ Lutheran Church for temporary shelter,” Kern said.
Red Cross teams – along with partners in Somerset and St. Croix County – will continue to assess needs from additional residents as well as longer term recovery resources that may be needed for some residents.
Anyone needing assistance who have not contacted the Red Cross should call for resources at 800-236-8680, Kern said.
