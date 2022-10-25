In the last few decades, 225 Locust St. has worn many hats.

The post office was built in 1939 and was moved to its location on Heggen Street in the late 1990s, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Since then, it has been a coffee shop, the Postmark Grille and now Post – American Eatery.

When Shawn Murray and his silent partner invested in the restaurant business by purchasing the Postmark Grille in March 2022, they knew it was a gem.

Once said to Murray to be the “best kept secret” of the Hudson dining scene, he hopes to continue with the desire and quality but squash the secret.

The building itself is a historical experience, but the atmosphere is on its way to becoming what Murray envisions: calm company, elegant lighting, lounge seating mixed in with dining tables, cultivated wine, craft cocktails, excellent food and a sophisticated atmosphere.

A date-night destination for quality conversation.

Though Murray is hoping to preserve the character of the building, he has plans for renovations to not only make the space more appealing, but more efficient come this winter.

The staff on the team at Post are excellent and Murray wants to make their jobs easier by creating a floor plan that serves a restaurant, as opposed to its original purpose as a post office.

When visitors walk in, they’re greeted by the original entry way and the area that used to be the mail counter. As they’re seated, patrons enter into what used to serve as the busy mail room. A vault sits at the east of the room and the ceilings sit high.

Though it is not considered a protected historical building, elements like the original hardwood floors, doors, rooms and mementos will remain.

“It will still look like a post office,” Murray said. However, elements of ease, like accessing the patio, will be changed to ensure an efficient service experience.

If you go to... Post American Eatery What: Post – American Eatery Where: 225 Locust St., Hudson. Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Website: posthudson.com.

When Murray and his partner purchased the Postmark, there were over 100 items on the menu. One of the first things they did was cut it in half into a more manageable size.

To pair with the food, most of which is from scratch, like the pasta sauces, Post has a sommelier, a trained wine expert, who consults on their wine selection.

It is the proficient and local staff at Post that make it so unique.