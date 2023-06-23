Child psychologist Chris Babbitt retired after 39 years in the field on June 1.
At a time when counselors and therapists are in high demand and short supply across the country, he reflected on his experience in the industry, how the landscape of mental health care in western Wisconsin has changed and where he’ll go from here.
For nearly the last four decades, Babbitt has been a licensed psychologist in Wisconsin, practicing primarily in underserved areas across the western part of the state, including Baldwin, New Richmond, River Falls and Hudson.
Prior to moving to the west side of the state, Chris met his wife, Peg, in Milwaukee, working at an adolescent patient hospital.
“Peg and I often joke when people ask us, you know, ‘where did you meet?’ We'll say, ‘well, we met at a psych hospital’,” Chris said.
Chris learned early in his career, particularly during his studies at the Yale School of Medicine’s Child Study Center, that child psychology was viewed as one of the lowest rungs of medicine you could go into.
“It wasn't flashy. It wasn't a big moneymaker,” Chris said. “So even back then, not that many people who went to medical school were choosing to go to psychiatry generally, but in particular with kids…I've never really understood that. It seems like such a logical thing – to focus your efforts on kids.”
They moved to the Twin Cities together and Chris worked for a health system, rotating between seeing patients in Baldwin, Amery and Osceola.
In the evenings and on the weekends, the two started a practice to see additional patients.
It only took seven months for that side gig to turn into a full-time career.
“When we first opened Northwest Counseling back in 1989, there really weren't any practices out here to speak of,” Chris said. “Today, they're everywhere.”
In St. Croix County, mental health practices are more readily available, Chris explained. However, the farther east you get into the state, the trickier care can be to find.
“We continue to have a significant shortage here, like many parts of the country, in the availability, for example of children's services in particular,” Chris said – the area in which he specializes. “There just aren't many of us that at least designate ourselves in that specific way… But it's even worse when you talk about child psychiatry, so people that can provide, you know, high quality medical and medication support. They are really a rare entity.”
After 22 years of Northwestern Counseling, the Babbitts inquired about being absorbed into a larger organization.
Western Wisconsin Health jumped at the opportunity to incorporate mental health care into their system, so the Babbitts moved their file cabinets and team over to Baldwin, where Chris has been practicing for the last 12 years when he retired.
“The hope was that the behavioral health unit would be a presence, to one extent or another, in almost every aspect of the hospital,” Babbitt said.
Integrated care is still changing, evolving and a “work in progress.”
After practicing in the area for so long, he continues to be put face-to-face with the impact of his field of expertise. Every once in a while, he said, he’ll run into someone who will remember him by name, explaining that Dr. Babbitt had a profound impact on their child. Or they were a child that worked with Dr. Babbitt 20 odd years ago.
“And that's when you really sort of get a chance to look back and say, ‘wow, you know, maybe, maybe all that work and that time, you know, really has had a strong effect on most of the people I've worked with’,” he said.
Babbitt was humble about directing emphasis away from himself, rather looking toward the field as a whole, the work that has been done and taking stalk of what is left to do.
Child psychology can have profound impacts on the trajectory of a person’s life. Despite that, it can still be a waiting game to access a provider.
Chris estimates that it could be four months on a waitlist at some providers in the area.
“And that’s a long time when you’ve got a kid who’s struggling,” he said.
Statistics on young children and mental health are few and far between. The demographic of patients Chris worked with were predominantly under 12 years old – elementary aged. The National Alliance on Mental Ill reported that among US adolescents, 12-17 years old, 1 in 6 experienced a major depressive episode in 2020.
Increasingly, he said, online interventions have become available. These too, in a number of situations, are feasible options for children’s mental health care, and may not have quite the same lengthy waitlist.
For families who are waiting, Babbitt recommends looking at reputable children’s hospitals for online resources that may help navigate children through the gap prior to psychologist intervention.
Though not all pediatricians are trained in child mental health intervention, some may be able to bridge the gap to seeing a provider, too, with medication support if necessary.
“We're in this very critical moment right now as a country when, you know, I think to some degree, the stigma is less of a barrier than it used to be,” Chris said. “There's certainly much more open conversation about mental health than there's been in the past. But the ironic outcome of that is that the need has gone way up and provider numbers have not followed suit, unfortunately.”
This puts Chris at a crossroads as he steps away from a full-time career in the field. Though he will be retiring, he’ll be working as a forensic psychologist through a small private practice he and Peg have opened. This will allow him to stay active as much or as little as he’d like, working with complicated family law and doing psych evaluations for criminal cases in the county.
He also imagines he’ll find himself volunteering his expertise or working as a consultant in some capacity in the children’s mental health arena. Currently, Babbitt offers professional advisory to the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley in Baldwin, work he has found rewarding given the important services the organization is providing.
