MADISON — State Superintendent Jill Underly today commended eight Wisconsin public schools for receiving National Blue Ribbon School honors from the U.S. Department of Education.
“These schools have gone above and beyond in their support for students,” Dr. Underly said. “I applaud the hard work and commitment of both teachers and students at each of these schools, and I am excited to recognize them today as National Blue Ribbon Schools.”
Nominated by the state superintendent in February, the public schools completed an application and underwent a national review process. Wisconsin’s 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools are:
Robinwood Elementary in the Franklin Public School District,
Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary in the Racine Unified School District,
Westview Elementary in the Platteville School District,
Coloma Elementary in the School District of Westfield,
Foxview Intermediate in the Unified School District of De Pere,
Hatley Elementary in the D.C. Everest Area School District,
River Crest Elementary in the Hudson School District, and
Drummond Elementary in the Drummond Area School District.
Wisconsin’s award-winning schools are among 325 to receive the honor nationwide and were recognized in one of two performance categories, based on Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data from the 2018-2019 school year.
Exemplary High Performance Schools are among each state’s highest performing schools, as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among each state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a schools’ subgroups and all students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.