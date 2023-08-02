This year marks the 10th anniversary of the River Falls Pickleball Association — a club that has grown significantly since its founding.
Pickleball was first founded in 1965 and has since become the fastest-growing sport in America with 39.3% growth over the last two years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. After beginning with a small handful of members in 2013, the River Falls Pickleball Association now has 126 members. For Association President LeLand Lueck, accessibility is everything.
With a smaller court — about one-fourth the size of a tennis court — and a less complicated serve, Lueck believes pickleball has a lower barrier to entry.
Lueck coached tennis for over 30 years, including working as the head women’s tennis coach at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
With tennis, he might spend four years trying to teach the serve to his players. “This underhand serve, I can teach in no time flat,” Lueck said.
The smaller court “takes a lot of the physicality” out of the sport, he said. According to Lueck, this allows all players to remain competitive with one another, despite age or gender differences.
“It’s more of a strategy game,” Lueck said. “A lot of thinking, moving the ball around.”
Years of playing tennis have taken their toll on Lueck. He said he realized he could no longer play tennis at the same level after a number of injuries.
The pain in his wrist specifically led Lueck to start playing pickleball. A lot of the basic skills — forehands, backhands, overhead hits and volleying — transferred over. With a lighter ball and shorter battles, he felt less pain.
“I’m 78, and I can compete with an 18-year-old,” Lueck said.
In 2013, Lueck, Bev Shepherd and Harold Tiffany began to dream of a River Falls pickleball association after playing the sport in Baldwin.
“We got thinking,” Lueck said. “Why should we be driving to Baldwin?”
The three found a dilapidated tennis court in Glen Park, complete with weeds sticking through the cracks. Their proposal was simple enough.
To the city, Lueck said, “If we converted this to four pickleball courts and we paid for everything… would you give us some priority hours in return?”
The city agreed, allowing the association to build new courts that the city would maintain.. Outside of the priority hours from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, any players are welcome to use the courts.
Despite finding a summer home, the association still needed a place to play during the winter.
Initially, they began to play at Montessori Elementary — a location that worked well enough while the group was still small.
Eventually, they began to play at Greenwood Elementary. Although it was larger with space for three courts, the elementary school gym was not designed with pickleball in mind. This meant the association had to carefully measure out courts and peel them up each season.
“It was a lot of work,” Lueck said.
When the school began to consider building a new gym about five years ago, Lueck spoke to the superintendent and principal, advocating for new pickleball courts.
The school district built four new courts, where the association plays up to three times per week during the winter months.
“In the winter, we’ve got the best facility in the area,” Lueck said.
Meyer Middle School also built four new courts specifically for pickleball. Each of the three tennis courts is also lined for two pickleball courts.
“Technically, over there are 10 pickleball courts,” Lueck said. “(We) haven’t had a need for 10, but we use those four a lot.”
In 2023, the River Falls Pickleball Association hosted a number of clinics to teach community members about pickleball. Lueck said he has taught five clinics in the last year: three adult clinics, a two-day clinic for future physical education teachers at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and one for students at Greenwood Elementary.
“I hope to do more youth clinics,” Lueck said.
Lueck said he would like to continue to see the sport in the schools. Although it may not become a competitive sport, he would still like to see it featured as part of physical education.
The association also donated 25 paddles to Greenwood Elementary, where they started a pickleball unit.
He wants to keep growing the association; however, Lueck is not sure if he wants to take the next step of hosting tournaments and competitions. He said he would like to maintain what they have built.
With members from River Falls, Hudson, the Twin Cities and surrounding communities, Lueck wants to continue to keep most people happy with the service they are providing.
“I’m happy where we are,” Lueck said. “We’re serving the community.”
