Oct. 10
Theft complaint, 6:11 p.m., 315 North Fremont St.
Oct. 11
Trespassing complaint, 1:52 p.m., 302 South Main St.
Theft complaint, 2:58 p.m., 950 Benson St.
Theft complaint, 4:14 p.m., 2815 Prairie Drive.
Vehicle accident, 4:53 p.m., North Main Street and West Pomeroy Street.
Vehicle accident, 4:40 p.m., 427 Kennedy St.
Theft complaint, 7:53 p.m., 1300 South Main St.
Bail jumping, 4:14 p.m., 585 South Wasson Lane.
Oct. 12
Damage to property, 9:30 a.m., 818 Cemetery Road.
Disturbance, 9:05 a.m., 427 Kennedy St.
Oct. 13
Damage to property, 1:08 p.m., 211 Cudd Ave.
Oct. 14
Theft complaint, 6:32 a.m., 208 East Charlotte St.
Vehicle accident, 7:35 a.m., Highway 25 and Main Street North.
Fraud complaint, 12:37 p.m., 2815 Prairie Drive.
Traffic complaint, 3:22 p.m., South Main Street and Broadway Street.
Threat complaint, 4:06 p.m., 102 South Cudd Ave.
Domestic, 11:04 p.m., 3565 Sterling Heights Drive.
Oct. 15
Theft complaint, 8:50 a.m., Bartosh Lane and Foster Street.
Oct. 16
Damage to property, 10:01 a.m., Hazel Street and North 6th Street.
EMS overdose, 3:11 p.m., no location given.
Oct. 17
Suspicious activity, 3 p.m., 1238 North Main St.
EMS overdose, 6:23 p.m., no location given.
