Oct. 31
Vehicle accident, Knollwood Lane and Morning Glory Drive.
Theft complaint, 302 South Main St.
Nov. 1
Bail jumping, 1500 DeSanctis Place.
Theft complaint, 129 Emory Drive.
Property damage, 107 East Elm St.
Nov. 2
Property damage, 745 Sycamore St.
Ordinance violation, 818 Cemetery Road.
Theft complaint, 596 Birchcrest Drive.
Nov. 3
Fraud complaint, 1012 Pine Ridge Terrace.
Vehicle accident, 818 Cemetery Road.
Fraud complaint, 1450 South Wasson Lane.
Nov. 4
Death investigation, 1450 South Wasson Lane.
Assault, 500 East Quarry Road.
Vehicle accident, 1505 Paulson Road.
Nov. 6
Disorderly conduct, 106 North Main St.
Vehicle accident, 456 South Spruce St.
Vehicle accident, South Main Street and Cemetery Road.
Nov. 7
Property damage, 523 South Wasson Lane.
Property damage, 811 East Cascade Ave.
Fraud complaint, 104 East Locust St.
Vehicle accident, 818 Cemetery Road.
Citations
Nov. 1
Benjamin Matthew Huppert, East Locust Street and South Main Street, operating a vehicle without carrying a license.
