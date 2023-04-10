Teams met at the Lakefront Park boat launch on Saturday, April 8, to continue the search for missing Hudsonite, Hai Quoc Nguyen, 31, unfortunately yielding no results.
Northstar Search and Rescue and Wings of Hope assisted the Hudson Police Department and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Nguyen, who was last seen Friday, March 3. The department is working closely with his family, according to a news release.
Northstar Search and Rescue, a nonprofit, assists law enforcement in finding and recovering missing persons primarily throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. Northstar relies on volunteer members to work on K-9 teams, which are trained in urban, wilderness and water search techniques.
The group utilized their water search training over the weekend to scour the St. Croix.
It was a quiet, sunny morning as the teams began to assemble. Cadaver dogs barked from the cars as they awaited their turn to hop in a boat.
As families and runners made their way along the park trails, Northstar, Wings of Hope, the sheriff’s deputies and Hudson police officers coordinated efforts.
The question of passersby was universal – are they training?
The unfortunate answer was no.
Air boats and other watercraft backed off the new docks at the boat launch and meandered around the open waters of the St. Croix River off of Lakefront Park hoping the dogs would pick up a scent.
Wings of Hope covers sea, air and land utilizing sophisticated equipment like underwater and aerial drones. The agencies combined their resources to look for Nguyen and have hopes of continuing the search, according to James Wildman of the Hudson Police Department.
Anyone who has driven past the river during the spring knows the water levels can change a lot and rapidly. This search occurred prior to flooding at Lakefront Park and an additional search is anticipated to take place, water and weather dependent.
Thus far, police recovered Nguyen's vehicle downtown that contained his personal property. They were also able to see his last known whereabouts through traffic cameras, traveling westbound on Buckeye Street approaching First Street around 9:25 p.m. on March 3.
Should you have information regarding Ngyen’s whereabouts, call the office phone number at 715-386-4771 or dispatch at 715-386-4701.
