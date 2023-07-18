Over 40 volunteers gathered in Lakefront Park for the RiverFest river cleanup at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18.
Participants picked up trash in locations along the river in both Hudson and North Hudson, including Lakefront Park, Brown’s Beach and the dike. RiverFest’s goal is to be a “party with a purpose” that encourages people to enjoy the river and take responsibility for preserving it.
Organizer Buck Malick believes this year’s river cleanup was one of the largest yet.
Each year, RiverFest hosts the redecoration of Scrappy the splashing bass, a seven-foot-tall statue of a fish.
All trash picked up during the cleanup was dropped off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Picnic Point. Although the scaffolding of Scrappy was made by a professional artist, students in The Phipps’ River Deluxe Exploration art and science class have the chance to adorn the statue with the trash collected in the river cleanup.
Instructed by Liz Malanaphy, the River Deluxe Exploration class will teach participants, ages 8-14, about the St. Croix River, art, science and outdoor activities. The class began on Tuesday and will continue until Friday.
While he resides at Camp St. Croix, Scrappy makes appearances in the community throughout the year. Recently, Scrappy made his way down Second Street in the Booster Days Parade.
RiverFest continues after the cleanup ends. More information can be found at stcroixriverfest.org.
A schedule of events is listed below.
Tuesday, July 18
Refashioning Scrappy at 12:30-3 p.m.
Toonies ENVIRO-FUN Puppet Show at Lakefront Park Bandshell at 7 p.m.
Family pre-movie activities from 8-9:20 p.m.
Free showing of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at 9:20 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
Quack-tastic Outdoor Storytime at 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Refashioning Scrappy from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Minnesota & Wisconsin National Scenic Riverway Tour at 6:15-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
Refashioning Scrappy from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Partner booths and demonstrations at 6 p.m.
St. Croix Valley Community Band concert at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 21
Make & Take Crafts at the Library at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Carpenter Nature Center Wisconsin Campus Bioblitz at 3-10 p.m.
Dragonflies and Damselflies with Jeff Fischer at 3 p.m.
Citizen Science tools and i-Naturalist at 3 p.m.
Plant and Bird Hike at 3 p.m.
Moths with Dr. Kevyn Juneau at 8 p.m.
Foraging Walk at Bluebird Hill Homestead at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Willow River State Park Summer Scavenger Hunt at 10 a.m. to noon
Make & Take Crafts at the Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Native American Celebration at 1-4 p.m.
Indigenous Scars: Wisconsin Massacre & Boarding Schools at 5:30-8:30 p.m.
