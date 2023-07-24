The 2023 St. Croix RiverFest celebrated the end of the festival by honoring native culture and history.
Saturday, June 22, was a day filled with dancing, storytelling, singing, eating good food and reflecting on Wisconsin native’s history, specifically of the Oneida people.
The celebration kicked off with Oneida storytelling by Linn Cornelius and family. Some of the stories consisted of “Hear the Oneida Creation Story,” and “How the Chipmunk got its Stripes.” The stories also showed off Indian flute music and the making of a cornhusk doll.
Following the stories, came the dancing and singing from the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and the TRAILS Dance Troupe.
The “Party with a Purpose” festival ended with a serious look into Wisconsin’s native history. “Indigenous Scars: Wisconsin Massacre and Boarding Schools” consisted of presentations by Kevin and Patsy Alderson on the Bad Axe Massacre and the Wisconsin Boarding School at Tomah and Kirby Metoxen’s story on the reinterment of Oneida children from the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania.
“[These are] more than scars, they are still open wounds,” Kevin Alderson said in a recent interview.
Alderson began his presentation by prefacing that the people today are not responsible for the actions of the past, but they are responsible for teaching and learning the truth from what happened.
As a retired history teacher of 33 years, Alderson was eager for this opportunity and to dive into Wisconsin’s past.
“Our history is far from flawless,” he said, “[But] all history should be taught.”
The Bad Axe Massacre of 1832 was a territorial fight between Sauk and Fox Indians and the United States Army. The massacre caused hundreds of natives from the Black Hawk band to lose their lives.
Acceptance of the truth is part of the healing process, Alderson explained.
From there Alderson and Metoxen shared a talk on the Wisconsin Boarding School at Tomah and the returning of Oneida children to their homes from Pennsylvania.
The boarding schools consisted of native children forced to leave their homes to become “civilized citizens.” From cutting their hair, to erasing their Native language it was all part of cultural genocide, Alderson explained.
Lessons surrounding domestic living and vocational training were all part of the boarding school experience.
Children did not return to their homes during the summer months, but instead left when they finished their time at 18 years old.
Rather than believing they graduated, they told themselves they survived these institutions, Metoxen explained.
Metoxen presented a personal narrative in his experience with the Carlisle Indian Industrial School where he found multiple family members buried in the school’s cemetery back in 2019.
“Why didn’t someone come get them?” he asked.
Metoxen succeeded in returning two children to their home state in 2022.
Concerns surrounding differing spiritualities and intense, generational emotions were all prevalent in part of this ongoing process, he explained.
Metoxen ended the night with a heartfelt rendition of “Amazing Grace” in the Oneida native language.
The event also included indigenous inspired appetizers by chef Carey Castner at Tailored Table.
With Castner’s 25 years of culinary experience, this event and this style of cuisine was new for him. With research and learning from local natives, Castner catered a list of delicious appetizers. Braised sunchokes with wojapi sauce, kabocha roasted squash with sage and smoked white fish were some of the items fed to the crowd that night.
“It’s just fascinating to learn,” he said.
More information can be found at stcroixriverfest.org.
