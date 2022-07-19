In true Hudson fashion, the community showed up for the annual RiverFest clean-up to make their riverfront sparkle.
Gathering at Lakefront Park, volunteers slipped on some gloves, grabbed a large repurposed bag from Hop and Barrel and snagged a picture with Scrappy before he receives his new “skin” made of trash later this week.
Scrappy is a large, metal sculpture decorated annually by a class of students at the Phipps Center for the Arts during the remainder of the week. They use the trash collected today to give him a face lift.
The waterfront was speckled with community members with big trash bags.
Clean up, clean up, everybody, everywhere
Everyone collaborated to clean up around Lakefront Park.
Big finds
Not everything fit in the trash bags.
Even bigger finds
A large, wood piece was found by some volunteers. Might make good fire wood or "skin" for Scrappy.
Down by the river
Volunteers played hide and seek with little pieces of trash stuck between rocks by the river.
Beach day
It was a beautiful day for the beach, but these folks weren't going for a swim.
Ciranda on the river
Ellen Dubbels, a Ciranda employee, spent her morning with her coworkers collecting trash at RiverFest.
Among the trash
Of the many items Rotary volunteer Lynn Robson found, a flip flop was among them.
Little turtle
Another volunteer found this little, plastic turtle and gave to Maddie.
Down by the dike
Volunteers got to climbing down the rocks by the dike to collect as much trash as they could.
Volunteers
Volunteers from the Rotary, Ciranda and Norlake.
Scrappy and Buck
Buck Malick explained "Scrappy," a work of art, to the volunteers before sending them on their way to clean up.
Morning clean up
A crowd gathered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, to clean up the riverfront.
The morning started at 10 a.m. It was beautiful – just cloudy enough to keep the heat at bay.
Abbi Olson, Ellen Dubbels and Bobbi Voss were adding to their volunteer hours with their coworkers from Ciranda.
“The company values giving back and sustainability,” Dubbels said. The three were joined by about half a dozen other Ciranda staff, a group of Norlake employees (one of RiverFest’s largest sponsors), Rotary members and community volunteers of all ages.
From the boat launch to the beach, across the dike and all over, it was a morning filled with sun, conversation and plenty of discoveries.
Rotary volunteer Lynn Robson found a small plastic turtle near the dike that seemed as though it used to be on a necklace. She gifted it to Maddie, a young volunteer Robson was collecting trash with. Maddie tucked it into her moms backpack and has plans to clean it up and repurpose it.
Throughout the remainder of the week, various events will take place in relation to RiverFest. You can find all of the happenings at stcroixriverfest.org/.
