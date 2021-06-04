HUDSON — Construction work will begin at the intersection of Carmichael Road and Vine Street on Monday, June 7. The work will likely last until about June 30.
Carmichael Road will be widened to the east side of the intersection and the driveway to Prairie View Center Strip mall in order to add a southbound turn lane and better align the northbound traffic movements, according to a news release.
During work various turn lanes closures will be in effect. The traffic signal at the Vine Street and Carmichael Road intersection may be switched to an all-way stop mode for some periods to accommodate traffic signal work.
All traffic movements and all local business accesses will remain open during construction.
Drivers should expect delays during peak hours. The city recommends avoiding the intersection during peak hours if possible to limit congestion at the intersection.
Drivers are reminded to travel safely and cautiously through work zones. Do not drive around barricades, barrels or other traffic control devices for the safety of yourself and the construction workers.
