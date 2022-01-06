The Village of Roberts and Town of Warren planning commissions voted to continue with the Joint Comprehensive Plan, a collaborative effort in addressing community growth.
On Jan. 3, the Village of Roberts Council, Village of Roberts Plan Commission, Town of Warren Board and Town of Warren Plan Commission met. Ultimately, both plan commissions voted to continue the use of the joint plan, which states “is a key element in formulating the approach that a community will take in addressing the issues of land use, public policies toward development and infrastructure requirements. The purpose of the Comprehensive Plan is to provide a framework for the governing body to ensure that a course, focused on a common goal, is maintained.”
The Warren Plan Commission and Warren Town Board voted unanimously to continue the plan. The Roberts Plan Commission didn’t overturn their previous unanimous vote, with one abstaining, to dissolve the Joint Comprehensive Plan. The Village of Roberts Board voted 4-2 to continue the Joint Comprehensive Plan.
Various parties throughout the meeting noted the unique nature of this agreement. Few other municipalities have a joint plan to address issues as presented in the Joint Comprehensive Plan between Roberts and Warren. But the landscape of these communities is also unique. Both municipalities expressed interest in continuing a partnership, regardless of the result of the vote.
