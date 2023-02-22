Some of the 223 Roberts residents voting in the spring primary Tuesday, Feb. 21, may not have realized it, but they became part of village history when they cast their ballot for village president, determining which two of four candidates advanced to the general election in April.
It was the first village president primary held since Roberts was settled in 1875.
Incumbent trustees Katy Kapaun(112 votes) and Tim Johnson (77 votes) were the top vote getters and will appear on the April 4 ballot.
Jeffery Vogt (22 votes) and Kim Kirkwold (12 votes) were eliminated.
Incumbent President Willard Moeri filed non-candidacy papers in December after holding the position since 2001, except for the 2007-09 term.
Kapaun has lived in St. Croix County most of her life and in Roberts since 1981. She has been a trustee on the Roberts Village Board since 2001 with a hiatus of three to four years when she still served on various committees.
She is a member of Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ and Power of 100 Women. She does volunteer driving for elderly area residents.
“I try to be a good neighbor and help out where it’s needed,” Kapaun said.
Johnson has lived in Roberts for 40 years and has been a trustee on the Roberts Village Board for one year. In the late 1980s and early 1990s he was involved with village government through a Street Project Steering Committee and the Park Board.
He said he had been “kicking around” the idea of running for the president position for the past two years when he first got involved with proposed development around Exit 10.
“I’m trying to do whatever I can to help people,” Johnson said. “I’m honest and a straight shooter.”
Kapaun, Kirkwold and Vogt participated in a candidate forum Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Roberts Village Hall. Johnson was unable to attend due to health issues.
After opening statements by each candidate, moderator and former Municipal Judge Peter Close read questions submitted by some of the 25 spectators in attendance. The forum lasted less than an hour, with recurring themes of the village’s economic and population growth, transparency and issues surrounding the wastewater treatment plant’s discharge into the town of Warren’s Twin Lakes.
Also appearing on the 2023 general election ballot will be incumbent trustees Mary Shemon, Brian Tremblay and former Municipal Judge Peter Tharp.
