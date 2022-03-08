The Hudson Daybreak Rotary Club donated $24,021 to the St. Croix Valley Food Bank to help serve the more than 45 pantries, shelters and backpack programs in St. Croix, Polk, Pierce and Burnett counties.
“We are just so grateful for community support,” Food Bank Executive Director Ann Searles said.
This donation will help the mobile pop-up pantries the food bank uses to reach rural, impoverished communities in western Wisconsin.
“With hunger, we have learned that it’s important to support our local hunger relief partners… We also need to be creative, meeting people where they’re at,” Searles said.
Nearly 13% of households in this region are estimated to be “food insecure.”
In 2022, the food bank has a goal of distributing six million pounds of food. One of the new ways they’ll work toward that goal is through a partnership with St. Croix County. Recently, they’ve discussed a pilot program that will deliver food to those who are homebound and experiencing food insecurity.
“It’s these creative ways that we will meet need,” Searles said.
Through a combination of fundraising ideas, which included a virtual pet photo contest, contributing grants from Rotary International and area Rotary Clubs, the Hudson Daybreak Rotary Club was able to exceed its fundraising goal by more than $4,000 in nine months and help the St. Croix Valley Food Bank in its mission of ending hunger in western Wisconsin.
St. Croix Valley Food Bank will celebrate its first full year of existence in July. Because the food bank is new, this was the first major effort of the Rotary to support the organization, but the club plans to be involved through service or support in the future.
Those looking to get involved with or donate to the food bank should visit the website or contact Searles at ann.searles@stcroixvalleyfoodbank.org.
