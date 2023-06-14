Every year, the Hudson Daybreak Rotary Club and the Hudson Rotary Club sponsor two foreign exchange students to live with local families and attend Hudson High School. The exchange program is part of a broader program, North Star Youth Exchange, which provides opportunities for foreign students ages 15-18 to come to the U.S. and for local students ages 15-19 to travel abroad to one of 33 countries.
"Rotary is an international service organization, and the first exchanges happened back in 1929,” Hudson Daybreak Rotary's Youth Exchange Officer Roy Sjoberg said. "The program really picked up strength right after World War II. It's really all about building peace and better understanding in the world, one student at a time.”
The North Star Youth Exchange program began in 1967 and is unique. For every student that comes to stay with a family in the U.S., one U.S. student travels abroad to stay with a host family in another country.
Currently, the two Rotary Clubs in Hudson are looking for families in the Hudson School District to host a 16-year-old female student from Japan and a 16-year-old female student from Spain for the 2023-23 school year. During the school year, each student will stay with three separate families for about three and a half months each.
"We have three host families for each student so that the student has the widest range of experiences,” Sjoberg says.
The experience is enriching not only for the exchange students, but also for the participating host families.
"For a host family, it's an opportunity to experience their own culture through someone else's eyes. We have a young man now from Brazil, and he had never seen snow or jumped through the ice for a fundraising event. It's the joy of learning about how someone experiences a new culture, ours.”
Sjoberg says many host families form lifelong friendships with the students that they host. The Sjoberg family has hosted several exchange students and as a direct result has attended weddings in Sweden, Turkey and Brazil.
Currently, the Rotary Clubs in Hudson are taking applications for host families, with the goal of recruiting the host families by the end of this month. This will allow the host family to complete a short training course and to prepare for the student's arrival a week before the school year begins. The exchange student does not require her own room, but can share a room with a sibling of the same gender, provided she will have her own bed.
Families of all kinds are eligible to apply, including single parents, families with several or no children, same sex parents and empty nesters. All families are required to provide references and undergo a background check. A counselor from one of the local Rotary Clubs will help with acclimation or with any problems that may arise and the Rotary Clubs provide orientation and ongoing support through the student's stay.
"We're here to support the students and the host families and help with any difficulties or problem-solving that may arise,” Sjoberg says.
The Rotary Clubs provide $100 monthly as a stipend to the student, pay all the student's school lunches and most school activities fees. Airfare and medical insurance is paid in advance by the student's parents. The student uses their own spending money beyond the funds provided by the Rotary Clubs. Host families provide meals, along with the opportunity to participate in the host family's activities.
Applications for host families are available on the program's website, northstaryouthexchange.com/host-familiess. In addition, applications for local students interested in going abroad for the 2024-25 school year can be submitted beginning this fall. Please contact Roy Sjoberg at rsjoberg2010@gmail.com or Anne Wasmund at anne.wasmund@sbcglobal.net with any questions or to learn more about hosting.
