ST. JOSEPH — East- and westbound motorists might encounter lane closures as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation completes a routine inspection of the St. Croix Crossing for the week of July 12.
A joint project of the Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation, the St. Croix Crossing, which combines the elements of a concrete box girder bridge with a cable-stay bridge, opened to traffic in 2017. It connects WIS 64 and the town of St. Joseph, Wisconsin with MN 36 and Oak Park Heights, Minnesota.
Routine inspections of the bridge, which look at everything above the water line, are completed every two years.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:
