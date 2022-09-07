The Royal Credit Union Foundation made a $150,000 gift to the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center in support of the center’s new Wisconsin campus just outside of Hudson.
The new campus will expand quality environmental education and access to restored and protected habitat along the St. Croix River.
Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center serves 30,000 people annually, including 7,000 K-12 students. Entrance to the Nature Center is free and program fees are kept low to ensure access to all. The new Wisconsin campus will provide a place for people of all ages to connect with nature and learn from experienced Carpenter naturalists.
“The RCU Foundation is making a huge impact on the quality of life in Hudson and beyond by helping provide amazing and accessible places for our community to connect with nature,” Executive Director of the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center Jennifer Vieth said. “We are incredibly grateful to Royal Credit Union Foundation for their generous support of the new Wisconsin campus of the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.”
The mission of the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center is to foster a sense of responsibility toward the natural world through environmental education, habitat conservation and outdoor experiences.
“We strongly believe that our future leaders need to receive quality environmental education, and we appreciate the work of the Carpenter Nature Center,” Royal Credit Union Foundation President John Sackett said. “The foundation’s purpose is to create a positive impact in the lives we touch, and we think the Wisconsin Campus of the Carpenter Nature Center will make a difference in the lives of our youth and communities.”
Funds from the foundation will be used for construction of the classroom in the new center.
