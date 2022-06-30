A small ocean of soldiers bedecked in fatigues, caps and sunglasses swelled out beyond the shade of the pavilion waiting in anticipation for the concert for their benefit.
Rising country star and Navy veteran Sailor Jerri was about to perform her second concert in three weeks on behalf of the Freedom Park Center building project on the shore of Hatfield Lake in New Richmond.
Three weeks earlier on Memorial Day she had performed for a standing room only crowd at the bandshell in Hudson’s Lakefront Park. That free-will donation concert organized by FIT Real Estate raised more than $43,000 for the 16,000 square foot Veterans Center being constructed by VFW Post 10818 New Richmond / St. Croix County.
The 200-plus troops in attendance last Thursday, June 23, are providing the labor to build the new center as part of the Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training program.
The impromptu concert accompanied the presentation of an oversized check by FIT Real Estate owner Bill Webber to Post 10818 representatives Ken House and Dave Green.
The conditions that afternoon felt more like the Middle East with the temperature in the 90s made bearable only by a gusty southern wind. What made the moment memorable was the fact that it was not the Middle East and in fact was the Midwest, lives were not on the line and instead of weapons, these soldiers were armed with tools on a mission to build a legacy that will serve generations of community members young and old alike well into the future.
