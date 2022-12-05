Santa lakfront park

Santa took time with each child to hear about their Christmas lists and whether or not they'd been naughty or nice this year. 

When children want to meet Santa, 15 degrees doesn’t faze them. 

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa and his critters arrived at Lakefront Park. There was still a line up to get a chance to snap a photo, even with the bone chilling temperatures. 

Santa and his Critters

1 of 7

Children shared what was on their lists with Santa. He gave each child his full attention for a few minutes each. 

When they were done, there were baby goats, sheep, dogs and more animals to say hello to, pet and feed. 

No reindeer, though. 

Organizations from around town also set up booths to keep people busy. 

The afternoon was set to the soundtrack of wonderful singers from Hudson High School. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you