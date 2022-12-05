When children want to meet Santa, 15 degrees doesn’t faze them.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa and his critters arrived at Lakefront Park. There was still a line up to get a chance to snap a photo, even with the bone chilling temperatures.
Kiddos and critters
There were a few different "critters" Santa brought along on his trip to Hudson.
Eloise and Santa
Eloise, 3, and Santa had a good long chat, one on one.
Holidays at Lakefront
The backdrop to this holiday event was perfect.
Citters
Little sheep and goats were a few among the mix.
Caroling
Hudson High School students gave the crowd a set list of Christmas carols to enjoy.
Ice sculpting
While children waited in line, they could admire the ice sculpture being made. Two sets of tools were carefully crafting a reindeer and sleigh.
Sledding to Santa
Some brought their own sleighs.
Children shared what was on their lists with Santa. He gave each child his full attention for a few minutes each.
When they were done, there were baby goats, sheep, dogs and more animals to say hello to, pet and feed.
No reindeer, though.
Organizations from around town also set up booths to keep people busy.
The afternoon was set to the soundtrack of wonderful singers from Hudson High School.
