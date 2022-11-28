Santa light up 2022

Santa found his way around to chat with many believers.

The evening felt like a Christmas movie montage. 

Hudson hosted its annual Light Up Hudson the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. It was not blisteringly cold, but rather the perfect nose-pinkening temperature, floating just around 40 degrees. 

Santa busted out the magic, lighting up the thousands upon thousands of Christmas lights in Lakefront Park.

Children laughed. Adults cheered. There wasn’t a frown in sight. 

It was the largest crowd at the event that Chamber President Mary Claire Olson Potter said she had seen. 

From now until Jan. 31, enjoy Buena Vista: A Stroll in the Park along the St. Croix. This year, the experience is matched with holiday tunes throughout the park. 

