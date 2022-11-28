...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath
from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice
Lake WI.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
