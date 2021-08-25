HUDSON — After two years without a Restore open, the St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity is opening up a hybrid version at its Hudson office.
Here’s what to know:
1. Pop Up Restore this weekend
The St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity will launch its store with a pop-up event this weekend from 8 a.m. to noon at its office on 749 Ryan Drive. The pop-up will feature various items for sale.
St. Croix Valley Food Bank will join Habitat to give away free boxes of produce and dry goods to anyone who attended. Purchase at the pop-up is not necessary, food is available for all.
2. What’s the Restore?
The Habitat for Humanity Restore is a thrift store that offers various housing and furniture items.
The hybrid version this year will have items in store and also online. The physical store will be open about 20 hours a week, with purchasing available online as well.
Restore opens in September after Labor Day. Items for sale online will be posted starting Sept. 8.
3. Available items
The Restore will have a range of items available for purchase including:
Building materials and plumbing supplies
Furniture
Tools
Hardware
New plumbing
Doors and windows
Appliances
Cabinets
The store will not accept soft goods like bedding, dishware or chemicals including paints and stains.
4. Restore is a resource for Habitat efforts
The items available for sale at the Habitat restore are donated. The revenue from donations allow Habitat to support operations to keep buildings homes and provide affordable housing in the community.
“Restore is Habitat’s opportunity to connect with the community and then engage with folks to take donations of goods and for people to purchase them, and keep things out of landfills,” Kristie Smith said.
5. How to support
To donate to the Restore, call 715-318-9122 or email restore@scvhabitat.org. All donations must be preapproved.
The center accepts all of the items listed above.
Habitat is also always looking for volunteers for the Restore as well as other projects. To learn more about volunteering visit scvhabitat.org/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.