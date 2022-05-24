New Richmond residents have raised $9,882 in donations for three local nonprofits in the Focus on Energy “Save to Give Challenge.”
Individuals have an opportunity to donate more in October.
By the end of April, 267 households were taking actions to save energy at home and raising money for Five Loaves Food Shelf, Will’s Playground, and the New Richmond School District’s SOAR Center Student Farm.
The “Save to Give Challenge” is a partnership between Focus on Energy, New Richmond Utilities and the City of New Richmond. The challenge offers residents the chance to earn donations for local nonprofits by taking no and low cost steps to save energy at home, like turning off lights or programming the thermostat.
Participating residents raised an average of $37 each in January and April for their favorite nonprofit, while some who participated raised over $100 individually. The total donations are split proportionally among the three nonprofits based on how much energy residents saved on their behalf.
Five Loaves Food Shelf
“By saving energy in January and April, New Richmond residents raised enough money to feed over 1,200 of their neighbors,” said Five Loaves Manager Jennifer Hanson. “Food insecurity is growing quickly in the area and your support of Five Loaves is appreciated.”
New Richmond School District’s SOAR Center
“The Save to Give Challenge has been a great way for the SOAR Center community supporters to engage in raising funds to help with the daily costs of running the farm,” SOAR Educational Center Founder Rachel Sauvola said. “During these challenging times, when the cost of agricultural farm products is high, it is helpful to have this financial support. Thank you to all who have chosen the SOAR Center as their beneficiary through the months of January and April!”
Will’s Playground
“We are so grateful for the energy-saving actions taken by New Richmond residents,” said Teresa De Young, lead volunteer of Will’s Playground. “Each action recorded brings us one step closer to building. This playground will allow kids of all abilities to play and grow together. Thank you!”
It is not too late to support these nonprofits in the “Save to Give Challenge!” Enrollment is still open online at myaccount.nrutilities.com/.
In October, continuing and new participants can record how they are saving energy to raise even more donations. Things like turning off lights, adjusting the thermostat this summer and unplugging unused electronics are all ways you can save energy and raise money. Up to $25,000 can be raised for the three nonprofits this year.
