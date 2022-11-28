In a small, cozy room overlooking the St. Croix River, Nancy Toll and Amy Thurston sit sifting through bins, files and binders of clippings of old newspapers.

They met each other teaching in Hudson and became friends. Now, as retirees with an ever-budding passion for history and a desire to preserve and tell it, they’ve found themselves the perfect, not-so-little gig in the Nancy L. Hawkinson History Room.

Named after Nancy Hawkinson, who spent decades keeping up the room, Toll and Thurston took on the “job” this past summer at the Hudson Area Public Library.

Nancy Hawkinson died about five years ago, and the library does not have the staff to dedicate the time and resources necessary to keeping up the room as Hawkinson had as a volunteer.

“Since then, the history room has been without a ‘mother.’ We don't have staff resources to manage it,” Hudson Area Public Library Director Shelley Tougas said. “It's hard to emphasize enough how she created this amazing local resource and took care of it for so many years.”

History of the history room

On May 1, 1984, the history room opened at the Hudson Public Library.

“Tastefully decorated in eye pleasing shades of brown and rust, the room contains local history in the form of books, newspapers, photos, yearbooks, journals and slide presentations. Besides bookshelves and files, the room has a large oak work table with matching chairs and two study carrels,” reads a Star-Observer story from April 19, 1984.

Though not located in the old library building on the southeast corner of Third and Locust Streets, the room is still filled with all of those documents and the oak work table.

The library moved to 911 Fourth St., and this history room moved with it.

Hawkinson, though she gave many hours and a lifetime of love and care to the history room, was not the only one to make it what it is today.

Gordy Anderson made the bookshelves for the library by hand, according to a 2012 story in the Star-Observer.

“It took five, 4 feet by 8 feet full sheets of plywood to construct the shelves for the history room at the public library,” the story read.

Back to life

Since Hawkinson, no one has taken the room on as their project, so the second floor room on the west side of the building has fallen into a bit of a catch-all disarray.

The two women who have taken on Hawkinson’s project came into the room, which is filled floor to ceiling and in every nook and cranny with history.

“Together, they've been miracle workers. It's not done, but it's leaps and bounds from what it was,” Tougas said.

Toll spends time traveling the country with her family, researching their geneology in various libraries. The genealogy section in the Hudson Area Library history room is brimming with family stories, something Toll would love to spend more time expanding, collecting and encouraging people to use.

Thurston, who found herself needing a project during COVID-19, began the Historic Hudson, WI Facebook page. She posts nearly every day, providing about 3,500 Hudson residents with small snippets into history.

It was through works from other local historians, like previous Star-Observer reporter Willis Miller, that helped Thurston first begin her posts.

The late Willis Miller “would appreciate the hundred of hours library volunteer Nancy Hawkinson put into photocopying and indexing the complete collection of ‘Historic Hudson,’ a column he wrote that ran in the Star-Observer from 1984-1998,” reported the Star-Observer in 2013.

Half the joy for Thurston is seeing the connections people make. There are so many unplanned and unknown familial connections and stories that are shared when she posts. You might see anywhere from five to 50 comments on a given Historic Hudson post.

Thurston began researching from her home during the pandemic, but quickly moved her hobby research into the history room when it was reopened – a long process after the fall storm caused dramatic damage to the library.

Since July, Toll and Thurston have spent, what they estimate as 20 hours a week on reorganizing the history room. Some of those hours they’ve been able to bring home with them. In the closet sits two large tote bins filled with newspaper clippings waiting to be sorted, including many from the Star-Observer.

“It’s a town that just oozes history,” Toll said.

They’ve already done more than 1,000 clippings and there are over 500 newspapers left to sift through.

The number of things they’ve learned about Hudson along the way is innumerable, but a few that stand out include the visit of Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson to Hudson.

One of Toll and Thurston’s biggest challenges ahead is space. The room is cozy and has collected a lot of historical documents. To make it the most applicable, they are going to prioritize keeping Hudson area history, using the school district as a good marker.

For Wisconsin and St. Croix County history, there are other organizations that are available and preserving those larger histories. They figured if someone is seeking history from Pierce County, they’re likely to go to the neighboring county for that information. Some materials were returned to various parties, finding new and more relevant homes.

Other items are being organized and categorized for swift viewing, like COVID-19 related information. It’s events like this that Thurston and Toll know will be a point of interest for future historians and community members, so they plan on creating a collection of clippings relating to the pandemic and Hudson.

There are other categories like this already. A few binders sit on a shelf in the history room filled with home information organized by address. For new or old homeowners in Hudson, it’s a perfect way to see if there is any documented history of their home or pictures of it from earlier days.

Nancy L. Hawkinson History Room What: Nancy L. Hawkinson History Room. Where: Hudson Area Public Library, 700 First St. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday closed. More information: hudsonpubliclibrary.org. The History Room is open during regular library hours, though sometimes a librarian might need to let you in. Additionally, all materials in the room are not available to be checked out, so bring your notebook, camera or computer to take the notes you need.

“We weren't necessarily history buffs back in our youth,” Toll said.

“But it became that way,” Thurston said.

They’re both drawn to stories of the past; stories that define families; stories that built Hudson.

The goal is to make the Nancy L. Hawkinson History Room user friendly. Both of these women speak in such high regard of the resources of the room and with such affection for sharing it with others. Their hours of dedication and meticulous organization is preserving history from then and now for those in the future.

“The building is coming back together post-storm, but it's not just glass and carpet,” Tougas said. “It's people like Nancy and Amy who are making us the best library we can be.”