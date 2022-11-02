The best part about Scary Park is, whatever creeps you out at night, makes the hair on your neck stand up or lives under your bed or in your basement, you are bound to run into it at this Haunted Hayride and Drive-Thru sponsored by the New Richmond Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs.
My advice, go early before it gets really dark.
In its third year, this annual haunting has gotten better each Halloween. 1930’s Mary Park turns into Scary Park overrun with every kind of monster imaginable from zombies and witches to clowns and surgeries gone wrong.
If you like the cleaver or hatchet stuck in a head kind of look, (head attached or not), this is your kind of hayride. New Richmond Hockey makes a great case for staying clear of that sport altogether while you could argue Westfields Hospital and Clinic might be the dead last place you would want to go for health care while Ready Randy’s Bloody Buffet might be the most effective diet out there.
According to the spirits in charge, they handed out 350 treat bags, haunted more than 340 vehicles and 800 kiddos and raised more than $4,000 which will be split between the two clubs to fund children’s activities. .
The spooktacular sponsors included: WESTconsin Credit Union, Thrivent, Angela Olson Law, Edward Jones, Johnson Motors, Westfield Hospital & Clinic, Associated Eye Care, Derrick Companies, Federal Foam, Warner’s Dock, FNC Bank, Bernard’s, Royal Credit Union, SF Insurance Group, New Richmond Area Centre, Cranston Concessions, St Croix Marine & Power, Bremer Bank, New Richmond Key Club and Tavern League of Wisconsin.
Volunteers from the New Richmond Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs prepared to greet folks at the Scary Park Haunted Hayride and Drive-Thru, Saturday night, Oct. 29. (L-R) Linda Fechter, Sue Gilker, Greg Kier, Marie Gremore, Barb Graham, Jeanne Cook, Patty Berger
Tom Lindfors
A hayride full of folks hankering for a frightening departed for Scary Park Saturday night in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Even if you like clowns, this was a tough way to start off your Hayride through Scary Park Saturday night in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
This might make you rethink your hair appointment at Hair Company and Spa care of the staff Saturday night at Scary Park.
Tom Lindfors
Just remember this the next time you ask for a trim at Hair Company and Spa. (L-R) Cortney Leduc, Maddie McCann, Julie Mitchell.
Tom Lindfors
New Richmond Hockey players Easton Schmidt (l) and Sophia Steiner (r) made a lasting impression at Scary Park Saturday night.
Tom Lindfors
Alexa Schladweiler illustrated how hockey and Halloween are a perfect match at Scary Park, Saturday night in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Eye balls and intestines were the special Saturday night at Ready Randy's Bloody Buffet at Scary Park.
Tom Lindfors
Chef Ashley Parent was serving up some Halloween specials at Ready Randy's Bloody Buffet Saturday night at Scary Park in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Bruised and bloodied patient Jo Wrich wandered all the way from Westfields Hospital & Clinic to Scary Park just to admire the moon on Halloween.
Tom Lindfors
Hatchets and cleavers were the instruments of choice at Westfields's Haunted Hospital Saturday night at Scary Park.
Tom Lindfors
If you woke up Sunday morning missing your head, give Kyle Massey a call at Westfield's Haunted Hospital.
Tom Lindfors
Haunted Hospital nurse Amanda Bolder and her son Graydon, felt right at home in Scary Park Saturday night in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Sheri Torborg and her pet spider were out greeting folks on the haunted hayride Saturday night at Scary Park in New Richmond.
Tom Lindfors
Volunteers (L-R) Jeanne Cook and Barb Graham handed out ghoulie treat bags Saturday night at Scary Park in New Richmond.
