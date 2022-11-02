110322.LIFE.SO.NRScaryMaryPark102922_0019.jpg

A hayride full of folks hankering for a frightening departed for Scary Park Saturday night in New Richmond. 

 Tom Lindfors

The best part about Scary Park is, whatever creeps you out at night, makes the hair on your neck stand up or lives under your bed or in your basement, you are bound to run into it at this Haunted Hayride and Drive-Thru sponsored by the New Richmond Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs.

My advice, go early before it gets really dark.

In its third year, this annual haunting has gotten better each Halloween. 1930’s Mary Park turns into Scary Park overrun with every kind of monster imaginable from zombies and witches to clowns and surgeries gone wrong. 

If you like the cleaver or hatchet stuck in a head kind of look, (head attached or not), this is your kind of hayride. New Richmond Hockey makes a great case for staying clear of that sport altogether while you could argue Westfields Hospital and Clinic might be the dead last place you would want to go for health care while Ready Randy’s Bloody Buffet might be the most effective diet out there.

According to the spirits in charge, they handed out 350 treat bags, haunted more than 340 vehicles and 800 kiddos and raised more than $4,000 which will be split between the two clubs to fund children’s activities. . 

The spooktacular sponsors included: WESTconsin Credit Union, Thrivent, Angela Olson Law, Edward Jones, Johnson Motors, Westfield Hospital & Clinic, Associated Eye Care, Derrick Companies, Federal Foam, Warner’s Dock, FNC Bank, Bernard’s, Royal Credit Union, SF Insurance Group, New Richmond Area Centre, Cranston Concessions, St Croix Marine & Power, Bremer Bank, New Richmond Key Club and Tavern League of Wisconsin.

Scary Park

1 of 15

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you