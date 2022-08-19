Something that distinguishes cooperatives from other types of utilities is their adherence to the Seven Cooperative Principles. One of the ways St. Croix Electric Cooperative (SCEC) demonstrates the seventh one, concern for community, is through its support of area community organizations and events.
One of the longest running county-wide events is the fair held on the eastern edge of the county in Glenwood City. It was designated as the St. Croix County Fair in 1948 by the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors.
In 2013, SCEC began a unique program offering its members “A Day at the Fair” via redemption of a one-day free parking pass printed in the July issue of the co-op’s newsletter, Energy Lifestyles Magazine. Fair parking attendants accept the passes in lieu of a parking fee and SCEC donates an amount dependent on the number of valid passes collected.
To date, 2,630 passes have been redeemed for a total of $18,895. Many members stopped by SCEC’s exhibit at this year’s fair to thank the co-op for the pass – some of them saying they’d never realized it was offered before.
St. Croix Electric Cooperative representatives visited the St. Croix County Fair Board before its Aug. 11 meeting at the fairgrounds in Glenwood City to present this year’s donation for a record amount of 478 parking passes redeemed for a total of $3,824.
“Thank you! This is the best response we have ever had,” Fair Board President Gail Maier (herself an SCEC member) said. “We are very grateful for this partnership.”
