Hudson Schools are about a month out from the first day back. On Thursday, Sept. 1, classes will commence. The following day, Sept. 2, the 4-year-olds will start, and kindergarten will return on Sept. 7.
Vacancies
As of the Monday, Aug. 8, school board meeting, the district has filled nearly all of its teaching roles for the 2022-23 school year. They are currently short only three or four teachers.
“Support staff, different story,” Andrea Voelker, chief of the human resources office said.
Signing, recruitment and retention bonus’ have been added to the process, in hopes of filling the staff shortages.
Benefits like free lunch for nutritional services staff and their children in the district, and free child care for those working in district child care have been added to attract candidates to the open positions.
Teacher salary structure
The Teacher Salary Structure committee, made up of teachers, principals and district administrators, has determined it is time to pursue the third pay structure in the last seven years. Despite improvements with the second system significant issues remain.
A few of the main issues:
Staff under $65,000 are falling behind comparable districts, leading to retention, engagement and recruitment issues.
Lack of predictability and impact on culture and morale.
Survey results say the majority of respondents dislike the current system.
“How we defined excellence in terms of linking it to performance and pay to educate our effectiveness, didn’t account for all the variables,” Voelker said. “We know it's not just an evaluation. It’s what the teachers are doing in and out of the classroom.”
This is part of what the teacher salary structure committee hopes to address. Excellence isn’t always tangible and measurable in a document, which has been one of the ways the structure has been operating.
The committee spent the summer analyzing data, reviewing existing systems in neighboring states and Wisconsin, and outlining district values.
The committee hopes to have an outline to the district by January 2023.
Handbooks
The Hudson School Board approved minor adjustments to the Certified Staff Handbook and the Support Staff Handbook at its Monday, Aug. 8, meeting. Most changes were routine, adjusting the handbook year as well as increasing pay for various jobs.
“Not monumental changes in the handbook this year,” Voelker said. “There was just no need to do that. Primarily it was an update.”
The Elementary Parent Handbook was also approved for the 2022-23 school year. The goal of the handbook is to highlight curriculum, services and policies at the district’s elementary schools.
Similarly, the Hudson Middle School Handbook was approved by the board. It is intended to provide families with information about the learning community guidelines, expectations and procedures.
During the meeting, the board approved revisions to the Teaching and Learning policy.
