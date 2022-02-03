The St. Croix Valley Foundation (SCVF) has awarded $34,180 to 16 schools throughout the St. Croix Valley region – in Wisconsin and Minnesota – through its Music Education grants program.

Local recipients of the SCVF grants River Falls High School, $1,765, SCVMEA Consortium. Baldwin's Greenfield Elementary, $2,000, An Orff Opportunity For All Somerset Middle School, $3,395.45, classroom and concert piano. Hudson's St. Patrick Catholic School, $922.55, Orff instrument set. Hudson's Willow River Elementary, $1,920, Learning about cultures & ourselves through Drumming.

$10,000 of the awards went to schools in Hudson, River Falls, Baldwin and Somerset.

Music Education grants are given each December from the Music Education Valley Impact Fund. The Fund was established by a donor, a former teacher, who wished to give the gift of music to students of all ages, from preschool through high school – in perpetuity.

“Music has a positive impact on student learning, self-discipline, thinking skills and creative abilities,” Kris Tjornehoj, chair of SCVF’s Music Education grant panel, said. “And there is a pressing need to provide resources that sustain and enhance music programs in our schools – whether to repair and replace aging instruments pieced together with wire and duct-tape, give students exposure to world class musicians, or extend loaner instruments to students when their family’s financial resources are limited.”

Establishing or giving to Valley Impact Funds is just one way the St. Croix Valley Foundation provides donors with an opportunity to support causes closest to their hearts.

Valley Impact Funds address a variety of causes including music education but also the arts, health and wellness, the environment, and animal welfare. The mission or focus area of Valley Impact Funds never changes, yet they remain current and flexible.

The SCVF cannot guess tomorrow’s issues or know which organizations will best address those issues at the time, but through Valley Impact Funds, and the competitive grants they provide, the St. Croix Valley Foundation can place grant dollars in the most capable hands at the right time, forever.

“The St. Croix Valley region continues to benefit from generous donors who want to give back to improve their communities,” SCVF Board Member Matt Thueson said. “It is an honor to see our donors’ wishes spring to life each year through these grants.”