North Star Search and Rescue and Wings of Hope will be assisting the Hudson Police Department on Saturday, April 8, to look for missing Hudsonite, Hai Quoc Nguyen, 31.
Nguyen was last seen Friday, March 3. The department is working closely with his family, according to a news release.
As the St. Croix River is beginning to thaw, the teams will begin additional coordinated efforts to locate Nguyen.
The police department asks that the public avoid the Hudson Public Boat Launch parking lot on Saturday, as members of law enforcement, North Star Search and Rescue and Wings of Hope will be staging emergency vehicles and watercraft.
Thus far, police recovered Nguyen's vehicle downtown that contained his personal property. They were also able to see his last known whereabouts through traffic cameras, traveling westbound on Buckeye Street approaching First Street around 9:25 p.m. on March 3.
Should you have information regarding Ngyen’s whereabouts, call the office phone number at 715-386-4771 or dispatch at 715-386-4701.
