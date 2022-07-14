The St. Croix County Treasurer’s Office would like to remind residents that the second installment of property taxes is due Sunday, July 31.
The Treasurer’s Office offers a variety of payment options.
- Pay online at: sccwi.gov/taxes
- Mail your payment to: St. Croix County Treasurer, 1101 Carmichael Road Hudson, WI 54016
- Drop your payment in one of two dropboxes located outside the Government Center in Hudson
- Pay in-person at the Government Center in Hudson
Having trouble paying the full amount of your property taxes? Pay as much as you can by July 31. Even a partial payment is better than no payment. Monthly payments will reduce the amount of interest and penalty that accrues.
Lottery and Gaming Credit
Your Wisconsin property may qualify for the Lottery and Gaming Credit if you used it as your primary residence as of Jan. 1 of the tax year being levied. This credit provides direct property tax relief to qualifying taxpayers. Learn more about this credit on the St. Croix County website.
Wisconsin Help for Homeowners Program
If you have been financially impacted due to the pandemic and need help with overdue bills, you may qualify for assistance with the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners Program. This is a statewide program that can help with overdue bills like mortgage payments, property taxes, and utilities. You can learn more about this program and see if you qualify by calling 855-246-6394 or visiting the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners webpage.
