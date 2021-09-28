Road work will begin at the intersection of Second Street, Coulee Road and Buckeye Street on Wednesday, Sept. 29 and continue through Thursday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the City of Hudson.
Both days, access at the intersection will be restricted due to asphalt patching and paving work. The intersection is anticipated to be fully reopened by 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. The schedule is dependent on weather conditions.
For those days, northbound and southbound left turns off of Second Street will be prohibited. At some points during those two days, access to and from the Coulee Road and Buckeye Street approaches will be closed for paving work.
During the remaining times, access will be restricted to right turns on or off of Coulee Road and Buckeye Street at Second Street. The suggested alternate route for Buckeye Street traffic is via Wisconsin Street and First Street.
The suggested alternate route for Coulee Road traffic from downtown Hudson is via Second Street to Interstate 94 to Exit 2 (Carmichael Road) to Coulee Road.
Motorists that typically use Coulee Road to access downtown Hudson should instead use the 14th Street ramp to Interstate 94 to exit 1 to access downtown.
Signed detours will not be in place during access closures.
Northbound and southbound through traffic on Second Street will be open at all times.
All businesses will remain open during construction.
The City of Hudson and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation appreciate your cooperation in traveling safely and cautiously through work zones. Please do not drive around barricades, barrels or other traffic control devices for the safety of yourself and the construction workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.