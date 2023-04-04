Michael Smith, 60, of New Richmond was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle early in the morning of March 27, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 2:33 a.m. regarding a person who been brought in by family members to Westfields Hospital in New Richmond. The person had sustained injuries from a motor vehicle crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital by the St. Croix County medical examiner.
Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined the crash occurred near the area of 160th Avenue near 75th Street in Somerset Township.
This incident is the second traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2023. It remains under investigation.
