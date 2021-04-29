Thefts
Vehicle theft was reported at 6:18 a.m. April 14 from Heiser Street. A pickup truck was stolen. It was last seen at 7:15 p.m. April 13. The vehicle was unlocked with the key fob inside. Loss: $35,000.
A shop vacuum was reported stolen at 2:57 p.m. April 16 from Enterprise on Coulee Road. Staff told police the vacuum was being used in the back parking lot by an employee who took a short break. A vehicle then pulled into the back parking lot, and a passenger took the vacuum. Loss: $200.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 5:08 p.m. April 16 from O’Keefe Road. The vehicle was last in good condition at 7:45 a.m. that morning. Damage: $1,000.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 3:49 p.m. April 17 from Seventh Street. The complainant told police the theft occurred sometime between 4-11 p.m. the previous night. Damage: $250.
Road rage
A road rage incident was reported at 5:15 p.m. April 14 From Carmichael and Hanley roads. The complainants told police after passing a vehicle on I-94, they were waiting at a stoplight at the Carmichael Road exit, the vehicle pulled behind them and a man exited the passenger seat. He smacked on the driver’s side window and cussed at the complainants. Police spoke with the occupants of the vehicle, who said the complainants had passed them in an erratic manner. The passenger was advised to stay in the vehicle in future instances, and agreed he should not have exited the vehicle.
Damages
Property damage was reported at 6:41 p.m. April 17 from Walmart on Crest View Drive. The complainant told police he noticed damage to the front end of the vehicle that was not present before parking at 2 p.m. Damage: $5,000.
