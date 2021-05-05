Fire hose

Thursday, April 1

Grass Fire, 1900 block Highway 64, Stanton

Saturday, April 3

Fire, 300 block of Ninth Street.

Grass fire, 1300 block 126th Street, Richmond 

Brush fire, 1400 block 182 Street, Stanton 

Vehicle fire, Knowles and Richmond Way

Monday, April 5

Grass fire, 1100 block of 140th Avenue, Richmond

Tuesday, April 6

Fuel leak, 200 block of Pierson Avenue

Sunday, April 11

EMS assist, 2100 block of 95th Street, Star Prairie

Monday, April 12

Stove fire, 1200 block of Pinewood Trail

Wednesday, April 14

Single-vehicle accident, Highway 64, Star Prairie

Friday, April 16

Fuel leak, 1300 block of Jeanne Court

Saturday, April 17

Accident, Highway 64 and Fourth Street

Sunday, April 18

Motorcycle accident, 110th St. and Highway 64

Accident, Highways 64 and 65

Sunday, April 25

Gas smell, 1400 block of 174th Avenue

Vehicle fire, 400 block of Prairie Road

Grass fire, 900 block of Monette Avenue

Wednesday, April 28

Outside fire/unattended burn, 1200 block of County Road G, Richmond

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you