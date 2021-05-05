Thursday, April 1
Grass Fire, 1900 block Highway 64, Stanton
Saturday, April 3
Fire, 300 block of Ninth Street.
Grass fire, 1300 block 126th Street, Richmond
Brush fire, 1400 block 182 Street, Stanton
Vehicle fire, Knowles and Richmond Way
Monday, April 5
Grass fire, 1100 block of 140th Avenue, Richmond
Tuesday, April 6
Fuel leak, 200 block of Pierson Avenue
Sunday, April 11
EMS assist, 2100 block of 95th Street, Star Prairie
Monday, April 12
Stove fire, 1200 block of Pinewood Trail
Wednesday, April 14
Single-vehicle accident, Highway 64, Star Prairie
Friday, April 16
Fuel leak, 1300 block of Jeanne Court
Saturday, April 17
Accident, Highway 64 and Fourth Street
Sunday, April 18
Motorcycle accident, 110th St. and Highway 64
Accident, Highways 64 and 65
Sunday, April 25
Gas smell, 1400 block of 174th Avenue
Vehicle fire, 400 block of Prairie Road
Grass fire, 900 block of Monette Avenue
Wednesday, April 28
Outside fire/unattended burn, 1200 block of County Road G, Richmond
