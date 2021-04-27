Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 2:35 p.m. April 11. A vehicle legally parked in a lot off Second Street was struck by an unknown vehicle.
Disorderly conduct
Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:30 p.m. April 9 from the New Richmond High School. Staff told police a juvenile student had deflated another student’s tire. Video surveillance showed the student crouching down near the truck’s wheel earlier that day. The juvenile, who repeatedly denied knowing anything about the incident, was cited for disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. The juvenile later admitted to deflating the tire.
Truancy
A juvenile was cited for truancy after police received a report at 7:52 a.m. April 8. A second juvenile was cited for truancy at 1:12 a.m. April 12.
