Senior support consulting services in the Hudson area are expanding, thanks to Denise Monroe of Long Term Care Counsel.
“I just want to help people,” said Monroe “I’m all about setting people up to succeed.”
Long Term Care Counsel aims to support seniors and their families with new stages of their life. Monroe prides herself in “bolstering their right to live independently with dignity, safety, and peace of mind” according to the Long Term Care Counsel website.
“I started Long Term Care Counsel to assist our local elder community to evaluate their long-term care goals and create a plan to assist them in achieving them. We are solution based, providing a thorough home and functional assessment, personalized referrals, and setting up in-home services,” stated Monroe.
Monroe, with over 13 years of experience as a social worker, is Dementia Care Certified and Brain Injury Specialist Certified along with expertise in both home and community assisting programs.
With her history, she noticed the need to assist folks who do not have access to programs, like Medicaid.
“Medicaid long term care has amazing benefits but there are few options for those who cannot access Medicaid,” stated Monroe.
When Monroe began her business, she turned to figures within the Hudson community.
“I discussed my business with Jennifer O'Neil, an elder law attorney here in Hudson and she feels that her clients could benefit from the services I provide," said Monroe.
Monroe strives to provide people with various support systems and communal connections. She believes that “this organically creates a greater sense of security, dignity, and quality of life.”
Monroe is actively building her network with local health care professionals to assure the successes of her clients.
"I am planning on partnering with St. Croix Hospice to provide additional community outreach and education to our local community," she said.
Long Term Care Counsel offers three packages of services with up front prices and offers an hourly rate if needed.
Monroe can be reached at (715) 690-9600 or dmonroe@longtermcarecounsel.com.
