Each month, the Hudson Senior Citizen Tech Club covers the burning questions of community members about technology topics. The monthly club offers continuing education to ensure security and inclusion in an increasingly interconnected world.
At its second meeting on July 19, the Hudson Senior Citizen Tech Club covered multi-factor authentication and privacy settings on social media, following the inaugural meeting’s discussion of artificial intelligence. Senior Citizen Tech Club operates with three simple rules: no stupid questions, bring a snack and have fun.
In the Hudson School District June 2023 newsletter, the club announcement states, “This unique initiative aims to bridge the digital divide by providing a supportive space for seniors to seek tech assistance while enjoying a warm and welcoming environment.”
After teaching two community education classes in the spring, Assistant Director of Teaching and Learning Jennifer Lotze began the club to offer professional help with technology issues and thoughtful discussion.
“Truthfully, this club is all the joy,” Lotze said.
One phrase echoed throughout the meeting: no shame.
Whether a member needs to ask about how to access the settings on their device or what to do if they are the victim of a scam, no question is invalid.
The club seeks to teach — not just fix these issues for its members. Slides offered step-by-step instructions on how to change privacy settings and enable multi-factor authentication — a form of authentication that requires additional input from the user aside from a password.
For example, Facebook often defaults its privacy settings to allow users other than Facebook friends to access an individual’s Facebook profile and posts. Facebook pages are often discoverable via search engines as well, making personal information easily accessible to ill-intentioned users.
Learning about topics like these can help ensure the safety of the members by adding an extra layer of security and protecting their data.
“It’s nice to have a resource,” club member Cathy Morris said.
After large group learning, club members are given the opportunity to break into small groups of their choosing to learn about more specific topics.
At the July 19 meeting, small groups were formed to help members with Facebook settings, general technology questions and creating an Instagram account.
“We can come here and ask any tech questions,” Morris said. “They go out of their way to help us.”
Any questions not answered during the meeting can be written down and put on the burning questions board. Burning questions about social media inspired the second meeting’s topic.
The Senior Citizen Tech Club meets again at 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Hudson High School. Lotze plans to continue the club for the foreseeable future.
“If people keep coming, we will keep having it,” Lotze said.
