To help older adults get access to nutritious food, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County provides a limited number of seniors with farmer’s market vouchers.
$25 voucher packets can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from any approved farmer’s market vendor in the state of Wisconsin.
Vouchers will not be available for pickup at the ADRC office.
Call 715-381-4360 and ask for the ADRC outreach coordinator who will mail a one-page form to inquirers. Complete, sign and return the form using the paid postage envelope that comes with the form.
Those eligible must be residents of St. Croix County, 60 years or older (55 and older if Native American) and meet the following income guidelines.
Monthly income
One member household
$2,096
Two member household
$2,823
Three member household
$3,551
Each additional household member
+ $728
For more information visit sccwi.gov/adrc or contact the ADRC, 715-381-4360, adrcinfo@sccwi.gov.
