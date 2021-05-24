As we head into our last days of May, here’s what you need to know for the week:
Last week of school for HHS class of 2021
Hudson High School seniors will finish their year out this week. Graduation is set for Saturday, May 29.
The graduation will be held outdoors on the football field starting at 11 a.m.
If the weather is poor, the ceremony will be moved indoors and split into two. Students with last name A-K will graduate at 11 a.m. and students with last name L-Z will graduate at 2 p.m. A decision and announcement will be made prior to the event.
Share your graduation day photos with the Star-Observer by emailing them to rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com, and they may be published in print or online.
NRHS seniors graduate this week
New Richmond High School seniors will cross the stage this Friday, May 28.
The graduation will be held at 7 p.m. in the school gym.
Tickets are required.
Highway 35 update
Work continues on Highway 35 through Hudson and North Hudson.
This week crews will be continuing work on the sanitary sewer near the wastewater treatment plant. The work is set to finish this week.
Crews will begin working on the lighting system upgrades from Coulee Road to Vine Street. Work will continue on the pedestrian ramp replacement, and ideally finish this week.
Water and sanitary main work will be done between St. Croix Street and Division Street.
In North Hudson, water and sanitary sewer will be worked on between Monroe Street and Michaelson Street.
Adopt a Trail in New Richmond
The city of New Richmond launched the new Adopt-a-Trail program this year. Citizens can volunteer to pick up litter and other clean-up duties on their adopted trails.
Individuals, families, churches, businesses, civic groups and more are invited to adopt a trail for one year, from May 1 to April 30.
Trash bags and pick-up will be provided by the city.
The city has 31 trails available to adopt.
Find an application or learn more at newrichmondwi.gov.
