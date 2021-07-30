The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday evening during heavy storm, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
The tornado followed a path from town of Erin Prairie at 160th Street and County Road G to Hammond at 100th Avenue and 166th Street.
St. Croix County issued a state of emergency following the recent severe storms. During the overnight hours of July 28 parts of St. Croix County experienced severe thunderstorms and straight-line winds in addition to the confirmed EF1 tornado.
St. Croix County Emergency Management, local municipalities and the St. Croix County Highway Department continue to assess the damage. The storm caused down power lines, fallen trees, debris, and damage to residential properties.
The State of Emergency provides the county with the authority to close or clear roads and the ability to request assistance from the state.
Report your damage
If your property was damaged by the storm, follow these steps:
• Notify your insurance agent to begin the claims process.
• Make a list of damaged items.
• Take photographs of any damage.
• Keep samples of damaged material and receipts that document repairs or replacement of damaged items.
For more information, visit the Wisconsin Commissioner of Insurance’s website.
Where can I find more information?
• State of Emergency Proclamation: https://www.sccwi.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6882/State-of-Emergency-Proclamation-7-29-21
• Wisconsin Commissioner of Insurance’s website: oci.wi.gov/Pages/Consumers/PI-237.aspx
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.