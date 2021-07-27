The Sharing Tree, the school supply program for Hudson and Somerset students in need, will be accepting new school supply donations through Sunday, Aug. 1.
Please see our partner’s business hours for drop off. Collection sites in Hudson are:
- Chapter2Books
- Security Finance
- The Purple Tree
- WESTconsin Credit Union
In Somerset new school supplies can be dropped off at Oliphant Brewing.
Some much needed supplies include:
- TI-30 scientific calculators
- TI-84 graphing calculators
- college and wide rule loose leaf paper
- backpacks for elementary students
- sharpened pencils
- Elmer’s brand glue sticks
- erasers
- Crayola brand washable wide markers
- college rule notebooks.
Visit thesharingtree.org to see our complete school supply wish list.
If you are interested in sponsoring a student, ie. purchasing the classroom teacher requested supplies for a student registered with The Sharing Tree, please contact Cindy at thesharingtree2002@gmail.com or call at 715-781-9723.
Hudson and Somerset families interested in registering their students can use our mobile friendly online registration at our website. Registrations are due Aug. 1.
Monetary donations are also accepted at our website or please send to: The Sharing Tree, PO Box 1082, Hudson, WI 54016. For more information, call Cindy Leonard at 715-781-9723.
