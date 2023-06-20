Hudson joined the growing number of small cities and communities celebrating Pride on Saturday, June 17.
Valley Wide Pride Fest was organized by Hudson Pride Co. — an organization formed this year to celebrate Pride in the local community. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., attendees enjoyed live music by local LGBTQ+ artists, tai chi, crafts, drag story time and many other activities.
Hudson Pride Co. kicked off the festivities with a moment of silence for fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was killed in the line of duty in May. Since then, the community of Hudson has been rallying support for her wife, Courtney, and young son. Donations were collected at Valley Wide Pride and donated directly to Leising’s immediate family.
Organizer Matt Darnold continued the kick-off by sharing his passion for community building and his goal of “creating a better Hudson.” A big step was taken toward that goal with Valley Wide Pride Fest.
Darnold estimates that about 1,000 to 1,500 people attended the event, many adorned in rainbows, but all gathered to celebrate authenticity and identity.
Local vendors and community groups also came together to show their support for people of all identities in the local community with a general attitude of acceptance.
Jess Higgles owns Joe to Go, one of the event vendors, with her wife. She expressed that she was happy to see the intersection between the queer and Hudson communities — two communities she identifies with.
“This is our community,” Higgles said.
A variety of faith and values were represented at Pride. Bethel Lutheran prominently featured a sign that stated, “God created us all.” Congregant Curt Larson said, “We don’t need to judge people.”
Political groups such as the nonpartisan League of Women Voters, St. Croix County Democrats and others attended the event as well.
Paul Hambleton, party chair, shared that St. Croix County Democrats attended to “show how we’re supportive of families and the LGBTQ community in general.”
Hudson Physicians held a booth to show that they provide health care to all.
“It’s super important that people feel they can come to us with any primary care needs,” Dr. Dana Dahl said.
The Hudson High School Gender & Sexuality Alliance — a club just starting when Darnold graduated from Hudson in 2006 — had a presence at the event. Their booth featured resources for LGBTQ+ youth and information about their club.
They saw the event as a “moment to reflect on the history of Pride” — a history that involves many brave individuals standing up for the right to express themselves in the face of governmental and societal oppression.
With this big step for Pride and the LGBTQ+ community in the St. Croix Valley, drag queen Slaymantha Fox said, “It’s good to just get visibility,” which was one of the main goals of Hudson Pride Co. leadership.
By hiring local musicians and allowing local artists to display and sell their art, Darnold hoped to allow creators the opportunity to have representation and showcase their work.
Artist Casey Hartsfield shared that it was the first event where they felt like they did not have to hold themself back.
Although many expressed their Pride and authentic selves, one other word echoed throughout the day — joy.
“It’s a lot of fun to see the joy that it brings to people,” local artist Rachael Graf said.
Children, parents and guardians gathered for drag story time at noon. Scattered with jokes throughout, the crowd smiled and laughed along as Slaymantha Fox attempted — in her words — to read aloud.
Dressed in black shirts and khaki pants with faces obscured by skull masks and sunglasses, protesters gathered at the main entrance as drag story time began, standing just outside the fence. They carried White Lives Matter banners — a Southern Poverty Law Center designated hate group — and a sheet that read, “NO PEDOS, LEAVE KIDS ALONE.”
According to Officer James Wildman, the Hudson Police Department was aware of the potential for protests by white supremacists and other anti-LGBTQ+ groups. Police officers quickly responded to the situation but were limited in their ability to intervene given First Amendment protections for the Freedom of Speech and Right to Protest.
Despite a megaphone, sirens and disruptive chants, the Pride festivities continued. Some responded by silently holding a Pride flag in front of the group. Others chose to ignore them.
As the White Lives Matter protesters began to make noise, Erica Lumley called attendees to the field, reminding them to dance, embrace the music and that “it’s about love.”
“We’re here to be and live and love,” she told the Star-Observer.
Despite the continued presence of dissenters, Pride goers rallied around peace and Pride, dancing to live music, participating in crafts and sharing a space as a community.
“At times throughout this process and planning, I let hate and intolerance take over. I wanted to cancel the event. I wanted to run and hide. But it just shows how important and crucial this type of event is for a town like Hudson,” Darnold said in his opening speech. “If this event shows just one kid that they deserve to be whoever they want to be, love who they want to love and feel just a little bit safer in this community, I’ll take that as a huge step forward.”
After months of planning, event organizer Liz Malanaphy said the event was overall beautiful and peaceful.
“We’re making history… in this town.”
