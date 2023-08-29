The Hudson Hometown Music Fest, a family-friendly day of music hosted by the Hudson Lions Club, will be on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Lakefront Park in downtown Hudson. Admission is free. Hours are 12-11 pm.
The event will showcase talented musicians in the Hudson and Twin Cities area with Jenny LeDoux (Disney) kicking off the fest, followed by songs by the St. Croix Therapy Kids at 12:30 pm.
FireWater Gospel Choir will highlight the evening schedule starting at 8 pm.
In between you’ll enjoy sets by Boondoggle, Tony Sig & The Smokes, Gently, Gently and SPF-30 Band (Caribbean music).
The music schedule includes country, pop, blues, folk, classic and current rock and roll. A special program at 2 pm will honor fallen police officers from Wisconsin and Minnesota.
In addition to the free music shows, the fest will host family friendly activities including caricatures, dunk tank and face painting.
Festival food will be for sale including wood-fired pizza, BBQ, ethnic foods such as tacos and egg rolls, sweet treats like donuts and waffles plus vegetarian and vegan choices. Beverage offerings include wine, seltzer, craft beer and soda.
A silent auction and wine pull will be held with proceeds donated to St. Croix Therapy in Hudson. They offer physical, occupational, speech and aquatic therapy.
Service animals are welcome and coolers are not allowed.
Visit Hudson Hometown Music Fest on Facebook for the latest details.
