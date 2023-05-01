On April 4, Small Business Administration’s Wisconsin’s district office named 11 small businesses and organizations as its 2023 Small Business Administration Wisconsin National Small Business Week honorees.
Hudson, Wisconsin-based Croix Valley Foods was named Small Business Administration Wisconsin’s 2023 Small Business Exporter of the Year.
Croix Valley Foods is owned and operated by Damon and Lu Holter. Earlier this year, St. Croix Economic Development Corporation honored Croix Valley Foods as its 2022 Small Business of the Year.
St. Croix County Board Chair Bob Long and St. Croix Economic Development Corporation President Aaron Sundeen teamed up earlier this month on a joint proclamation recognizing National Small Business Week 2023, April 30 through May 6.
They called on county residents to reflect on the importance of the week and celebrate achievements of small businesses. Nationally, the week celebrates the resilience, innovation, and economic power of America’s small businesses and innovative startups.
Small businesses are catalysts for local economies and support the livelihoods of residents.
According to the Small Business Administration there are 33.2 million small businesses in the U.S. accounting for 62.7% of net new jobs, 1995-2021. Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses and 99.7% of all businesses with paid employees.
Wisconsin boasts nearly 462,000 small businesses or 99.4% of all businesses and St. Croix County has more than 2,300 employer establishments.
St. Croix Economic Development Corporation plans several visits to business and industry around the county during the week to celebrate their collective impact and contributions.
“Small businesses in St. Croix County are the heartbeat of local economies,” Aaron Sundeen of St. Croix Economic Development Corporation said. “They pioneer innovation and create opportunities for families and workers in the St. Croix Valley.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.