Mt. Zion Lutheran Church youth collect an offering called "Change for Change" during the service each Sunday morning. Just in time for Christmas, the youth collected $350 in order to purchase 25 hams, 220 pounds worth, for families in the Hudson area.
This giving ministry started in 2015 when one of the new families suggested the idea from a previous congregation they’d been a part of. Youth walk down the aisles of the sanctuary and collect change from the congregation. When a substantial amount of money is collected, the students choose a charity and spend the money to help that organization.
On Dec. 13, parishioner Jim Eral organized the purchase, pick up and delivery of the hams from a local grocery store to donate to the Hudson Food Shelf. He had helped the youth during November, when they were able to purchase 400 pounds of turkey for families to have at Thanksgiving.
Eral is an avid community volunteer, having worked for nearly a decade as a volunteer at EP Rock Elementary school, at Mt. Zion and with the Cornerstone Church food pantry.
The youth’s “Change for Change” collection was helped by a men’s fellowship group, which Eral is a part of, at Mt. Zion who contributed greatly to helping feed families in need this holiday season.
