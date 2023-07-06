After three and a half years of service in River Falls, Smokey Treats Barbecue moved to Hudson in March with a ribbon cutting on May 31. Owner Matt Beranek reflected positively on the change for his business.

Located at 131 Carmichael Road, Smokey Treats Barbecue is now a full-service restaurant with a full bar — a significant departure from the old Main Street location in River Falls. With the steady expansion of the restaurant and a thriving catering business, it has not always been easy, but Beranek has found success in Hudson.

Smokey Treats Barbecue began as a food truck, eventually finding its way to its very own storefront — albeit in the back of a building — in River Falls in November of 2019.

As the restaurant was finding its footing, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down food service. Without heat lamps, online ordering, delivery or pickup options, Beranek had to make many changes quickly.

Although it had its challenges, he said the pandemic made them grow and figure out the business model.

Eventually, Smokey Treats Barbecue began to outgrow its space, leaving Beranek to look elsewhere.

Smokey Treats Barbecue Where: 131 Carmichael Road Hours: Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Some favorites: Peanut Butter and Jealousy Burger

Chicken Fried Poutine

Bacon Me Crazy BLT

With a parking lot for his food truck, a quickly developing surrounding area and proximity to I-94, the location on Carmichael Road made the most sense for his needs.

“I didn’t want to get lost in downtown,” said Beranek.

In September 2022, the deal was closed, and the hard work began.

The location used to be used by Buddy’s Bakery, which — from its kitchen setup to its lime green paint — had a completely different set of needs from a barbecue restaurant. As a result, the transition required extensive renovations.

A new kitchen was constructed to be twice the size and have twice as much equipment as the River Falls location. The walk-in cooler had to be moved downstairs, where they made a new kitchen for prep work to replace a storage area.

“We gutted it,” Beranek said. “Everything except the bathrooms.”

In addition to making adjustments to the space, Beranek had to hire new staff, which can be difficult. He went from having six employees to almost 20.

Now, the business is in full swing and open six days a week.

The full bar allows the business to showcase its own craft cocktails alongside other new menu items.

With a full-service restaurant with seating for 60 people, Beranek is happy to talk to customers and have people stick around.

He discovered that many visitors are traveling when they happen upon his business. Beranek said he enjoys meeting new people from different backgrounds as they pass through Hudson.

While Beranek found it difficult for his business to leave his home of River Falls, he noted that he had to make the best decision for the business, which he hopes to continue to expand.

“(It) has been nice to be able to give somebody a full-service experience at my restaurant,” Beranek said.